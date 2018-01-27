Prager: 'My Opposition To Trump Wrong,' He Is A 'Great President'

Image Credits: Michael Schwartz/Getty Images.

“My opposition to Donald Trump was wrong,” said Dennis Prager, describing Donald Trump as a “great president” whose political successes are connected to a disregard for the left-wing and partisan Democrat news media narratives.

Prager’s comments came during Thursday’s episode of his eponymous radio show. While Prager has said that Trump was his last choice during the Republican primaries, he supported him vigorously in the general election against Hillary Clinton.

“The only way to govern [while advancing] the principles of conservatism,” said Prager, was to disregard left-wing and partisan Democrat agitation pushed across the news media landscape. Prager said:

Read more


Related Articles

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to Skip Trump’s State of the Union

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to Skip Trump’s State of the Union

U.S. News
Comments
Scarborough: Only 'Very Very Stupid' People Think Trump Won't Be Charged With Obstruction

Scarborough: Only ‘Very Very Stupid’ People Think Trump Won’t Be Charged With Obstruction

U.S. News
Comments

Department of Commerce Forecasts Higher Tourism to U.S.

U.S. News
Comments

House Intel meets Monday and could vote on memo release

U.S. News
Comments

California Teacher Under Investigation By School Board For Degrading Military

U.S. News
Comments

Comments