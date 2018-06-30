Prank Caller Patched Through To Trump For 3-Minute Conversation On Air Force One

President Trump was prank called yesterday at 30,000 feet on Air Force One after “Stuttering John” Melendez pretended to be New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez.

Trump starts off the conversation by congratulating “Menendez” on his primary win against Lisa McCormick, telling him he “went through a very tough situation.”

The two then discussed immigration – with Trump “Bob, let me just tell you I want to be able to take care of the situation every bit as much as anybody else at the top level. I’d rather do the larger solution rather than the smaller solution.”

On the topic of a Supreme Court pick, “Menendez” tried to bait Trump into exchanging political favors for a less conservative pick:

“Bob Menendez”: “I promise you, you will have my vote. I will help you if you if you don’t go too conservative, you know what I’m saying?”

Trump: Ah… well, we will talk to you about it. We’re gonna probably make a decision Bob over the next two weeks. We have some great choices.

Melendez said on his podcast “This is how easy it is to infiltrate the administration.”

Meanwhile, the White House is scrambling to figure out how Melendez was so easily transferred from the White House switchboard to Air Force on, reports Axios.

Trump of course isn’t the first politician to be trolled in recent memory. Both John McCain and Maxine Waters fell victim to Russian pranksters Vladimir Krasnov and Aleksey Stolyarov, known online as Vovan and Lexus, in 2017. McCain took a call from who he thought was the Ukrainian Prime Minister, while Waters was tricked into talking about Russian hacking and other Kremlin concerns.

And while there’s no way to prove that the recordings are actually them, neither have denied their authenticity.