Pray For Ron Paul! Libertarian Icon Appears To Suffer Medical Episode During Live Interview

Image Credits: Steven Ferdman | Getty.

Former Texas Congressman Ron Paul appeared to suffer a medical episode on Friday while his Ron Paul Liberty Report podcast was live on air.

Warning: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.

Dr. Paul has been a guest on The Alex Jones Show several times over the past two decades and is one of the most prolific voices of the American patriot movement.

Rand Paul, Ron’s son, is currently serving in the Senate representing the state of Kentucky.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram reported Paul has been hospitalized for “precautionary” reasons, but this article will be updated when more information on the well-being of Ron Paul is made public.

