Pray For Ron Paul! Libertarian Icon Appears To Suffer Medical Episode During Live Interview

Former Texas Congressman Ron Paul appeared to suffer a medical episode on Friday while his Ron Paul Liberty Report podcast was live on air.

Warning : Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.

Dr. Paul has been a guest on The Alex Jones Show several times over the past two decades and is one of the most prolific voices of the American patriot movement.

Rand Paul, Ron’s son, is currently serving in the Senate representing the state of Kentucky.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram reported Paul has been hospitalized for “precautionary” reasons, but this article will be updated when more information on the well-being of Ron Paul is made public.

Colleague Lee Ross rpts fmr GOP TX Rep & GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul is hospitalized for “precautionary” reasons. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 25, 2020

Please say prayers for Ron Paul. He just had a stroke on air. Heartbreaking to watch. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!