Predictive Programming? Internet Notes Eerie Similarities Between 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony and Coronavirus Pandemic

Symbolism observed in the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony appears to show eerie similarities to the current coronavirus pandemic, many on social media are claiming.

The elaborately choreographed ceremony during the 2012 Olympics in London featured dozens of nurses, hospital beds and patients, in what was billed as a celebration of the UK’s National Health Service.

One section of the routine featured nurses dancing and putting children to bed ahead of a dark sequence, narrated by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, where demons emerge along with many villains from English literature.

But the ceremony’s theme has taken on a new dimension in the age of coronavirus, with some claiming the dance routine was deliberate predictive programming meant to foreshadow the pandemic that would sweep the globe 8 years later.

Several noted one of the characters closely resembled current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was coincidentally stricken with coronavirus mere weeks ago.

2012 Olympics, "foreshadowing" corona virus? https://t.co/x3H2s8BBGc — Jacqueline Gan (@j082298) April 22, 2020 Go look at the opening show if the 2012 Olympics it plays the full Corona virus show out even Boris is there in a hospital bed and this was 8 years before he was pm unbalevable — debbie barry (@basherbarry1) April 20, 2020

Others pointed out an aerial view of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park stadium appears to resemble the shape of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus molecule, not to mention the stadium’s pyramid shapes which at times resemble the nefarious all-seeing eye.

What do you think? Was the ceremony proof a deliberate predictive programming mind control device attempting to introduce the images we’re currently seeing unfold before us, or was it simply an innocent dance routine?

Check out the ceremony below:





