Journalist Abigail Shrier appears in this PragerU video highlighting the danger of a PC world controlled by liberal thought police.

Do Americans really want to live in a society where having the wrong opinion on transgenderism or using the wrong pronoun when speaking to a complete stranger could ruin somebody’s life?

If action isn’t taken soon, people could lose their jobs, have their businesses taken or even be put in jail for not obeying the cult of political correctness.