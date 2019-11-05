Pregnant Florida mom uses AR-15 to kill home intruder

A pregnant woman is credited with saving the lives of her husband and daughter after she used an AR-15 to fatally gun down a home intruder, a report said.

The hero mom sprung into action when two intruders entered the family’s Lithia, Fla. home last week and pistol whipped her husband while violently grabbing their daughter, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“They came in heavily hooded and masked,” the husband, Jeremy King, told Bay News 9.

“As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter.”

The robbers then pistol-whipped King and kicked him while the man’s wife, who is eight months pregnant, retreated into the bedroom.

“When he came toward the back door in her line of sight, she clipped him,” King told the outlet. “He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing.”

