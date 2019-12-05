Pregnant Polyamorous Woman to Raise Child With Her 4 Boyfriends

20-year-old Tory Ojeda is in a polyamorous relationship with four men, and now she’s pregnant and plans on raising the child with all of her partners.

Ojeda and three of her four lovers live in the same house together in Jacksonville, Florida, but she’s the only one who has multiple partners.

She is open to another woman joining the relationship however, saying, “I’d like to not be the only woman in the relationship. That would definitely be nice.”

The boys, whose ages range from 18-23, take turns sleeping in Tory’s bed each night so each of them gets an “equal turn” with her.

The group determined one of the boyfriends, Chris, is the father based on the fact that the baby was conceived while he was away on vacation with Tory.

“But as far as I guess, socially goes, we’re all raising the baby together, so everyone’s dad,” Ojeda explained, adding, “We’re all very, very excited to be raising a baby together.”

Tory’s older “brother” Alistair was suspicious at first, saying, “I will admit that since I’m her older brother, that I just have that tendency I suppose to be protective.”

“I’m more so concerned that she’s happy, that she is in a relationship where they both love each other mutually or in this case more people love each other mutually,” Alistair continued, adding, “I don’t see anything wrong with Tory’s relationship.”

Alistair may be more “open-minded” than others though, as “he” appears to be transgender.

By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!