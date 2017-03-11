Preppers Stuck In Cities: Elite Chartering "Getaway Boats In Case Of Manhattan Emergency"

There is an inherent dilemma for most of the people living in cities.
Even those who are aware of the extremely fragile fabric of society are often stuck living urban lives. Perhaps they plan to retire to a country abode, or construct a hideaway to escape to if the need ever arises, but for now, they are stuck in the city making a living.
This is true even for the rich, but now, they have a back-up plan.
The biggest of American cities, and one of the most gridlocked, is New York City, with Manhattan and Long Island both isolated islands – trapped during emergencies from the rest of the world.
That’s why those with means, and forethought, are now chartering emergency charters to get out of the city – probably a good idea, especially if the helicopter is out of your price range.
via NY Post:
“A lot of people don’t want to wait on a line to get on a ferry, and they don’t want to worry about walking off of Manhattan, as people had to do in the past,” [Chris Dowhie, co-owner of Plan B Marine] told The Post.“They know a boat is the fastest way, and we take the worry out of maintaining and preparing and always readying your vessel,” he added.
Not only does the company promise a speedy getaway, it plans individual evacuation routes for each person, depending on their personal needs.
[…]
“You don’t have a captain. You have to drive this boat yourself,” Dowhie told The Post, adding that in a crisis, people are more concerned with helping their own families than maneuvering someone else’s escape vehicle.”
[…]
The unique evacuation service costs an annual fee of $90,000 and is catered toward wealthy individuals and corporations who don’t have time to mastermind their own escape.
Clients access the boats with an individual punch-in number, and should they need to abandon it at any time, Dowhie’s company will locate it.
Interesting concept, and the fact that this has become a business model is also telling of the times.
Estimates have placed evacuation from major coastal cities at more than 24 hours: