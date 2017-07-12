President Donald Trump sued for blocking Twitter users

President Donald Trump has been sued by a free-speech group, which claims his practice of blocking Twitter users violates the First Amendment.

Trump, who uses the @realDonaldTrump account in office, has been sued by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York, along with seven individual Twitter users. The suit claims that Trump’s blocking of users who are critical of him is a violation of the U.S. Constituion.

“President Trump’s Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, has become an important source of news and information about the government, and an important public forum for speech by, to, and about the President,” the lawsuit reads. “In an effort to suppress dissent in this forum, Defendants have excluded— ‘blocked’ —Twitter users who have criticized the President or his policies. This practice is unconstitutional, and this suit seeks to end it.”

The suit claims it is a violation to suppress dissent. The lawsuit was filed in the federal court in the Southern District of New York.

