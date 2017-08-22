Update: President Donald Trump Will Not Tour U.S.-Mexico Border during Arizona Stop

The White House on Monday night canceled President Donald Trump’s planned visit of the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona because of unspecified ‘security concerns,’ according to an administration official with knowledge of the decision.

Citing administration officials, Reuters reported Monday evening that Trump would ‘visit a section of a U.S.-Mexican border fence in Arizona on Tuesday.’

The White House’s official schedule for today, however, calls only for ‘a tour of U.S. Customs and Border Protection equipment’ inside an airport hangar and a meet-and-greet with U.S. Marines at Air Station Yuma, part of the same airport complex.

The president will never stray far from his custom Boeing 747, even though the nearest border crossing that could provide him a firsthand look at a border-control success story is just 15 miles to the west.

President Donald Trump to tour U.S.-Mexico border during Yuma stop

August 22, 2017

For the first time since taking office, President Donald Trump will visit the U.S.-Mexico border in an area where officials say building more fence has strengthened border security.

Trump will get a first-hand look at issues that were the centerpiece of his presidential campaign: combating illegal immigration and building a “great, great wall” on the southwestern border.

The president will tour a port facility and see a predator drone, Border Patrol river patrol boat, and surveillance truck.

Customs and Border Protection officials said the visit will allow the president to see successes and challenges to border enforcement. This section of the nearly 2,000-mile international boundary crosses varied topography — desert mountain ranges, agricultural valleys, the Colorado River, and sand dunes.

