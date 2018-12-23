President Fights for Funding: I Won an Election on ‘Strong Borders’

President Donald Trump pointed to his 2016 win, crediting it in part to a platform of strong borders as he fought Saturday for $5 billion in border barrier and security funding.

“I won an election, said to be one of the greatest of all time, based on getting out of endless & costly foreign wars & also based on Strong Borders which will keep our Country safe,” wrote President Trump. “We fight for the borders of other countries, but we won’t fight for the borders of our own!”

I won an election, said to be one of the greatest of all time, based on getting out of endless & costly foreign wars & also based on Strong Borders which will keep our Country safe. We fight for the borders of other countries, but we won’t fight for the borders of our own! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

Trump remained in Washington, DC, Saturday as he met with legislators and worked to end a government shutdown that started Friday after midnight. The president had been adamant that a funding bill include money for border security to the tune of $5 billion.

A group met with the president at the White House Saturday about border security concerns.

Will be having lunch in White House residence with large group concerning Border Security. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

