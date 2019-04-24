President Kushner to Present Trump With His Immigration Plan In Coming Days

President Kushner announced Tuesday he’ll be presenting his “humanitarian” immigration plan to White House aide Donald Trump for looking over in the coming days.

No doubt supporters of former President Donald Trump will be giddy to see all the wonders President Kushner has in store for our country’s immigration laws after his Democrat-approved criminal justice reform and all his other greatest hits!

From The Hill, “Kushner says he’ll present immigration plan to Trump in coming days”:

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Tuesday that he’s preparing an immigration plan to present to President Trump in the coming days. Kushner said at Time magazine’s Time 100 Summit that he’s put together “a very detailed proposal” that encompasses three major themes: improving border security, moving toward a so-called merit-based system and maintaining “our country’s humanitarian values.” “I do believe that the president’s position on immigration has been maybe defined by his opponents by what he’s against as opposed to what he’s for,” Kushner said.

You see folks, all Trump needs to do to win Democrats over is change his messaging!



President Kushner understands this, he’s “extraordinarily smart“!

The president has been involved in crafting the proposal, Kushner said. […] Kushner said the border security aspect would look at using physical barriers and technology to “keep illegal goods and keep out people who are coming in illegally while also facilitating trade and the flow of legal people as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

We need immigrants to come in legally in the “largest numbers ever” — just like they’re coming in illegally in the largest numbers ever!

This is what KAG (Keep America Great) is all about!

Kushner claimed the pitch has the support of multiple factions in the White House, including hard-liner Stephen Miller, who has been behind the administration’s efforts to curb the flow of immigrants into the country and a recent leadership shakeup at the Department of Homeland Security. The president’s son-in-law and adviser disputed that he and Miller have fought over the issue. “I’ve had both Stephen Miller and [Council of Economic Advisers Chairman] Kevin Hassett involved, and I think they both agree with what this is,” Kushner said. “And I say that if I can get Stephen Miller and Kevin Hassett to agree on an immigration plan, then Middle East peace will be easy by comparison.”

Is there anything this kid can’t do?!?!