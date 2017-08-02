President Signs Russia Sanctions Bill

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

President Donald Trump has signed legislation that slaps sanctions on Russia and limits his own ability to create waivers.

He signed the bill, which he wasn’t happy about, in private.

The White House sent out statement by the president after he had signed the bill into law. Trump said despite some changes, ‘the bill remains seriously flawed – particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch’s authority to negotiate.’

‘Congress could not even negotiate a healthcare bill after seven years of talking. By limiting the Executive’s flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together. The Framers of our Constitution put foreign affairs in the hands of the President. This bill will prove the wisdom of that choice,’ Trump said in a statement.

