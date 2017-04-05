President: Susan Rice Committed Crime

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice likely committed a crime, President Trump said Wednesday.

In an interview with the “failing” New York Times, Trump maintained he would soon be vindicated on claims he was illegally spied on during the election by the Obama administration.

“I think it’s going to be the biggest story,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office while surrounded by other administration officials. “It’s such an important story for our country and the world. It is one of the big stories of our time.”

As Trump has done previously, he told the Times evidence would soon emerge proving him right, and that he would explain further “at the right time.”

The Times reports they also asked the president if he thought Susan Rice had possibly committed a crime, to which the president replied, “Do I think? Yes, I think.”

Trump’s charges stem from a March 4 tweet in which he made the bombshell allegation that Obama may have wiretapped Trump Tower prior to the election.

Later House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes revealed Trump transition team officials had indeed been under surveillance, but he did not reveal the extent, nor the specific targets.

“I don’t know that The American people would be comfortable with what I’ve read” regarding Trump surveillance, Nunes said at a press conference on March 22.

On Monday, it was revealed high-level Obama admin official Susan Rice had requested anonymous surveillance targets be “unmasked,” which would have identified the American citizens – potentially President Trump and/or his family members – targeted under surveillance.

It was further suspected Rice may have illegally disseminated the intel on Trump before, during and after the election.

Others such as Fox News Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano have gone as far as to allege the Obama administration conducted “espionage” of the Trump camp, a serious felony punishable by death.

On Tuesday, amid calls for her to testify before the Intelligence Committee, Rice defended herself against the allegations on MSNBC, denying that any intelligence she learned after unmasking the names of Trump associates was used for political purposes.