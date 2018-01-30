President to Focus On $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan In SOTU - Trump Economic Advisor

President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union speech Tuesday, plans to discuss a $1.5 trillion infrastructure improvement plan, White House economic advisor Gary Cohn told CNBC.

Fresh off a victory on a tax reform plan that Congress approved in December, the president next wants to focus on rebuilding the nation’s aging system of highways, transportation and other public works facilities.

In an interview on “Squawk Box,” Cohn called infrastructure “the next leg of the stool in our economic agenda.”

