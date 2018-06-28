President Trump Affirms: Unborn Babies Have “Basic and Fundamental Human Right, the Right to Life”

President Trump on Thursday affirmed he’s committed to protecting the rights of the unborn.

In a letter to attendees of the 2018 Annual National Right to Life conference, the president stated his duty to defend American life doesn’t stop at the unborn.

“We all have a duty to defend the most basic and fundamental human right—the right to life. As President, I am dedicated to protecting the lives of every American, including the unborn,” the president wrote to conference attendees.

Trump continued by outlining his administration’s efforts to protect life, and congratulated the National Right to Life Committee’s work in defending “our nation’s most vulnerable.”

The president’s message was read during the opening general session of the convention, according to National Right to Life Committee Communications Director Derrick Jones.

The 2018 Annual National Right to Life Convention starts today, Thursday, June 28, and runs through Sunday in Overland Park, Kansas.

Read the president’s letter to the NRLC below, via LifeNews.com:

