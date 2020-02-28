President Trump Again Nominates Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe for Director of National Intelligence

Image Credits: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

President Trump on Friday announced he’s nominating Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) for the role of Director of National Intelligence after a nomination last year fell through.

“I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI),” the president declared via Twitter, adding, “Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent!”

Ratcliffe previously withdrew his nomination in August 2019 after media reports surfaced accusing him of exaggerating his resumé.

At the time, President Trump blamed the “lamestream media” for derailing the nomination.

During FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony regarding the Russia collusion probe, Ratcliffe was instrumental in dismantling the case.

The president’s latest nomination follows US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell’s appointment as acting-Director of National Intelligence.

