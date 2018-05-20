President Trump Calls For Documents Regarding Campaign Infiltration

President Trump on Saturday tweeted a call for the release of documents regarding the FBI or DOJ “infiltrating” his campaign after continued reports identified an intelligence source within the Trump campaign.

Trump echoed the call of several Republican lawmakers to further scrutinize any role played by Stefan Halper, a University of Cambridge professor who was connected to both British and American intelligence agencies. He added that the possible infiltration of his campaign was “a really big deal.”

During the campaign, Halper met with Trump team members Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and Sam Clovis.

President Trump signed off with the oft-repeated “Drain the swamp!”


