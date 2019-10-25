President Trump Calls Out "Treasonous" Obama For Illegal Spying

In an upcoming book by author Doug Wead, President Trump calls out the Obama White House for spying on his campaign leading up to the 2016 election.

The book, “Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of His Presidency,” is set to be released on November 26, 2019.

Referring to the Obama administration, Trump said, “The interesting thing out of all of this is that we caught them spying on the election. They were spying on my campaign. So you know? What is that all about?”

“I have never ever said this, but truth is, they got caught spying. They were spying,” POTUS told Wead, adding, “Obama.”

Emphasizing the magnitude of this revelation, Trump concluded, “What they did was treasonous, OK? It was treasonous.”

In excerpts of the book provided to the Washington Examiner, President Trump noted, “It turned out I was right. By the way. In fact, what I said was peanuts compared to what they did.”

“They were spying on my campaign,” POTUS went on. “They got caught and they said, ‘Oh we were not spying. It was actually an investigation.’ Can you imagine an administration investigating its political opponents?”

Trump also mentioned the fact that the Deep State’s attacks have slowed down his administration’s ability to work at full power, saying, “Anybody else would be unable to function under the kind of pressure and distraction I had.”

“They couldn’t get anything done. No other president should ever have to go through this. But understand, there was no collusion. They would have had to make something up,” he stated.

Arriving with impeccable timing, the DOJ IG’s FISA report investigating abuses leading up to the 2016 election is reportedly going to be released this week, and on Thursday, AG Barr’s Justice Department announced a criminal investigation into the origins of the Democrats’ Russia investigation.

