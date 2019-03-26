President Trump Can End Big Tech’s Treasonous Censorship with a Single Signature… Here’s How

There is a simple, powerful way that President Trump can end Big Tech’s evil censorship with a single signature. It requires no act of Congress, no regulatory action and no criminal prosecution (although, at this point, it seems that criminally prosecuting Google for election meddling would be justified as a separate action).

The move requires nothing more than Trump’s signature on an executive order that cancels and prohibits all federal contracts with large-scale internet platforms that refuse to protect the First Amendment rights of all Americans. In a single signature, President Trump could end all government contracts with Google, Twitter, YouTube, Apple and other dominant online platforms that are now maliciously de-platforming users for expressing conservative or Christian views.

The President, in fact, just issued a similar executive order demanding that universities respect free speech or find themselves terminated from all government grants. The strategy is aggressive and effective. Those universities which choose to engage in the un-American practice of suppressing speech for political reasons will quickly find themselves cut off from federal funds. Now, President Trump needs to direct the same tactic at the tech giants.

I explain how this would work in the video below:

Brighteon.com/6017852129001

If that doesn’t work, just seize the domain names of Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

If the tech giants still refuse to play fair and respect the speech of all Americans, then President Trump can simply order to U.S. State Department to seize the domain names of these companies until they agree to respect the First Amendment.

He doesn’t even have to initiate the seizure. He merely needs to threaten to seize all those domains as a way to force these companies to sign a consent decree with the Dept. of Justice, where they agree to respect First Amendment protections of all users as a condition of being allowed to operate in the United States of America. If that tactic doesn’t ring a bell, let me remind you that the Obama administration, after accusing police departments of being “racist” for daring to arrest black people who committed crimes, demanded those police departments sign consent decrees with the U.S. Dept. of Justice. In these agreements, the city police departments agreed to adhere to “equality” guidelines that hilariously required them to treat people un-equally, based on the color of their skin. The goal was to reduce arrests of black people and increase arrests of white people to make policing appear “less racist.” (Yes, only under Leftists policies could systematic bigotry against white people be called “equality.”)

Now, the left-wing tech giants are engaged in widespread bigotry that threatens the very future of this nation. Thanks to the de-platforming efforts of Google, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Apple and others, people are now being discriminated against based on the color of their ideas rather than the color of their skin. Those who hold Christian beliefs are doubly targeted for de-platforming efforts happily carried out by the bigoted Leftists who run the dominant search engines and social media platforms.

The tech giants all took part in an attempted insurrection against the United States of America

The U.S. Dept. of Justice has the power to threaten these corporations with criminal indictments, investigations and even seizure of assets if they engage in the routine discrimination of Americans based on political or religious views. If that’s not enough, the DOJ can correctly assert that all of these tech companies actively took part in an attempted insurrection against the United States government through complicity with the now-collapsed Russia collusion hoax. It is factually correct to say that Google, Facebook, YouTube, Apple and Twitter all conspired to steal the 2018 mid-term elections for Democrats. And they are now attempting to steal the 2020 election away from Trump.

These are criminal offenses by powerful, dangerous corporations which have maliciously asserted control over nearly all public conversations involving politics or religion. They must be halted, criminally indicted and then dismantled and banished from our society.

President Trump can begin by issuing an executive order denying all federal funds to these insidious, anti-American corporations. The next step would be to seize their domain names. And the ultimate end game here is to seek criminal indictments of the CEOs of these companies (Jack Dorsey, a jail cell is waiting with your name on it) and prosecute them for RICO Act racketeering violations.

Listen to my recent podcast for more details on how this would work:

Brighteon.com/6017784233001

Join me in calling for the shut-down of Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple and YouTube. These are all evil corporations that have abused their power to discriminate against hundreds of millions of Americans. They no longer deserve the opportunity to operate as corporations in the United States of America.