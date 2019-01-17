President Trump Cancels Pelosi Trip Overseas -- Hour Before Departure

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s scheduled trip overseas will be postponed in light of the government shutdown, President Trump wrote in a letter to her Thursday.

“Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed,” the letter addressed to Pelosi from the president’s desk reads.

“We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate.”

Trump went on: “I also feel that during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown. Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative.”

The President’s trip cancellation notice to Pelosi reportedly came “just minutes before the congressional delegation was set to depart,” reports Fox News.

“Her congressional delegation military aircraft was slated to leave at 3 p.m. ET, Fox News’ John Roberts reports.”

The move comes one day after Pelosi demanded the president postpone his State of the Union address, set for Jan. 29, due to “security concerns” over the shutdown’s effect on the Secret Service.

“Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th,” Pelosi wrote to Trump.

Today, I wrote to @realDonaldTrump recommending that we delay the State of the Union until after government re-opens, as the @SecretService, the lead federal agency for #SOTU security, faces its 26th day without funding. https://t.co/K2oL8WGvqo pic.twitter.com/g3fIlxDbbK — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 16, 2019

Early Thursday, Pelosi noted that Trump had not responded to her letter and that he’d been “very silent, more than 24 hours.”

Trump is stepping up his fight with Pelosi on the 27th day of the historic partial government shutdown, which the president is promising will last until an agreement can be reached on border security which includes funding for a physical barrier at the US-Mexico border.

