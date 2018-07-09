President Trump Chooses Brett Kavanaugh for Next Supreme Court Justice

President Trump announced Monday he’s nominating appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, as Justice Anthony Kennedy prepares to step down.

Kavanaugh, 53, who serves on the DC court of appeals, was high up on the list of possible choices for the president, and has been criticized from both sides of the aisle.

Kavanaugh worked for both Bush presidents, and former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli II once said, “The Bush lives loudly in Kavanaugh.”

Kavanaugh also worked for special counsel Ken Starr during his investigation into Bill Clinton.

He’s also been accused of writing the framework for the Affordable Care Act, Obama’s namesake healthcare law.

“The allegation from conservative critics is rooted in a 2011 ObamaCare case where Kavanaugh dissented against the ruling but acknowledged that the Affordable Care Act’s ‘individual mandate provision’ could fit ‘comfortably within Congress’ Taxing Clause power,” reports Fox News.

Kavanaugh also looked into the suicide of former Clinton White House attorney Vince Foster.

Kavanaugh is President Trump’s second Supreme Court Justice pick, and his appointment moves the court further to the right.