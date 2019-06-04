President Trump Declares 'Big Victory' Against Dem Efforts To Stop Border Wall Construction

President Trump hailed a federal court’s decision to overturn House Democrat efforts to block his border wall construction using funds appropriated from other government sources.

“Just had a big victory in Federal Court over the Democrats in the House on the desperately needed Border Wall. A big step in the right direction. Wall is under construction!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Washington Judge Trevor McFadden ruled Monday that House Democrats have “no standing to litigate” how border wall funds are appropriated by the Executive.

“The Court declines to take sides in this fight between the House and the President,” McFadden wrote.

“This case presents a close question about the appropriate role of the Judiciary in resolving disputes between the other two branches of the Federal Government.”

“To be clear, the court does not imply that Congress may never sue the Executive to protect its powers,” he added.