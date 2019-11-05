President Trump Declares War On Drug Cartels After Mormon Family Massacre

President Trump declared war against ruthless drug cartels on Tuesday following reports that they mass murdered nine U.S. Mormons on Mexican soil.

The Mormon group, comprised of seventeen members of the LeBaron and Langford families, were on their way to a wedding before half were mercilessly burned alive in a “targeted hit” by Mexican drug cartels.

“A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing,” Trump tweeted.

….monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

“If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!” Trump added.

This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Predictably, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rebuked Trump’s offer to stop the lawless brutality within his country, likely demoralized after Mexico’s military lost a gun fight with the Sinaloa cartel in broad daylight in Culiacán last month.

“I’ll speak with President Trump to thank him for his support, and to see if in cooperation agreements there’s the possibility of getting help,” Obrador told a news conference.

“I don’t think we need the intervention of a foreign government to deal with these cases.”

Obrador, or AMLO, is facing backlash for adopting a ludicrious “hugs not bullets” policy for the drug cartels.

The incident will likely be quickly swept under the rug by mainstream media, like they did this week after the executed bodies of a missing couple were discovered buried in a beach in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Remember the US border? Remember the violent war that FOX & CNN don’t talk about anymore? For HOURS last night, REAL warfare (not a Ky gun range) broke out between Sinaloa cartel & Mexican govt forces — and the cartel won. It’s part of America’s regime change — the War on Drugs, the War on Terror & the Border War — to overthrow our Constitution.