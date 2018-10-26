President Trump Doubles Down When Press Asks If His Rhetoric Caused "Bombs"

While taking questions from the media Friday afternoon, President Trump was asked if he should tone down his rhetoric after “bombs” were sent to top Democrats, but he refused to bow to PC culture.

“I think I have been toned down, if you want to know the truth. I could really tone it up, because as you know the media’s been extremely unfair to me and the Republicans,” he responded.

"I think I have been toned down, if you want to know the truth. I could really tone it up," @POTUS says. https://t.co/VYW72PHFYU pic.twitter.com/oxkEf6z3q8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 26, 2018

Piers Morgan criticized Trump’s response on Twitter, writing, “This is not the time for anyone to be suggesting they tone up inflammatory rhetoric.”