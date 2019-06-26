President Trump Endorses Australian Border Crackdown - "Much can be learned!"

“Much can be learned” from Australia’s hardline policies against illegal immigration, President Trump tweeted Wednesday.

The president tweeted the message along with flyers from the Australian government telling migrants not to attempt illegal entry into the country.

“These flyers depict Australia’s policy on Illegal Immigration,” Trump said. “Much can be learned!”

These flyers depict Australia’s policy on Illegal Immigration. Much can be learned! pic.twitter.com/QgGU0gyjRS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

The government-sponsored anti-illegal immigration flyers bluntly tell migrants, “NO WAY. YOU WILL NOT MAKE AUSTRALIA HOME,” accompanied by a picture of a boat in stormy weather and choppy waters.

“The Australian Government has introduced the toughest border protection measures ever,” the flyer states.

A few of the points the flyer makes known to potential illegal immigrants:

– If you get on a boat without a visa, you will not end up in Australia.

– Any vessel seeking to illegally enter Australia will be intercepted and safely removed beyond Australia waters.

– The rules apply to everyone: families, children, unaccompanied children, educated and skilled.

– No matter who you are or where you are from, you will not make Australia home.

The flyer ends with a warning saying, “Think again before you waste your money. People smugglers are lying.”

The president’s message comes as liberals have suddenly become concerned with the crisis at the southern border, after months of claiming the issue was “manufactured” by the Trump administration.