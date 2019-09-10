President Trump Fires John Bolton As National Security Advisor

President Trump has announced Tuesday that he’s asked for John Bolton to resign as National Security Advisor.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump tweeted.

I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

“I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Trump’s relationship with Bolton has reportedly soured over the last several months over Trump’s diplomatic approach to North Korea, Iran, and Afghanistan.

The president criticized Bolton over his neocon war hawk stances, citing his support of the unnecessary Iraq war.

“I have two groups of people. I have doves and I have hawks. John Bolton is absolutely a hawk. If it was up to him he’d take on the whole world at one time, okay?” Trump told reporters in June.

Around that same time, Trump introduced dovish Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) as a de facto advisor on Middle East policy matters, while relegating Bolton to the less important matters like consulting Mongolia on “security issues” while Trump made history crossing into North Korea.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Tucker Carlson accompanied President Trump on the first visit of an American President to North Korea. But where was Bolton and why was he banished and what was he doing?