President Trump: Google, Facebook, Amazon Colluded With Democrats Against Me During 2016 Election

Big Tech firms Google, Facebook, and Amazon among others colluded with the Democrats to win the 2016 presidential election, President Trump said Monday.

“I can tell you they discriminate against me,” Trump said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” when asked about antitrust action toward companies including Facebook, Amazon and Google.

“People talk about collusion. The real collusion is between the Democrats and these companies because they were so against me during my election run. Everybody said if you don’t have them, you can’t win. Well I won, and I’ll win again because we’re doing well and we’re not the fools anymore.”

Even though the European Union is imposing large fines against Big Tech, they’re doing it because they sense the monopoly dangers inherent in these companies, Trump said.

“They’re actually attacking our companies,” Trump said. “But we should be doing what they’re doing. They think there’s a monopoly but I’m not sure that they think that they just figure this is easy money. We’ll sue Apple for $7 billion and we’ll make a settlement or win the case.”

“So I think it is a bad situation but obviously there is something going on in terms of monopoly.”

The Justice Department announced last week it was preparing antitrust actions against several Big Tech companies regarding some of their anti-competitive practices.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury