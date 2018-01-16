WH Doctor: God Blessed President Trump with ‘incredibly good genes'

President Trump could live up to 200 years if he maintained a better diet.

That was the tongue-in-cheek health assessment of White House Dr. Ronny Jackson Tuesday as he spoke about the president’s physical exam at a press briefing.

Asked how the president’s affinity for fast food and avoidance of exercise could leave him in such great health, Dr. Jackson simply pointed to genetics.

“Can you explain to me how can a guy who eats McDonald’s, KFC, all those diet Cokes and who never exercises is in as good a shape as you say he’s in?” one reporter asked in disbelief.

“It’s called genetics. I don’t know. Some people just have great genes,” the doctor responded.

“I told the president if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years he might live to be 200 years old. He has incredible genes I just assume. You know, if I didn’t watch what I eat I wouldn’t have the cardiac and overall health that he has.”

“So he’s very healthy despite those things, and I don’t think he does that anymore,” Dr. Jackson corrected.

“He’s getting to the White House now… He’s eating what the chefs are cooking for him now and they’re cooking a much healthier diet for him now. And we’re gonna continue to work on that and make that even healthier.”

The doctor went on to credit God for Trump’s great genetics:

“But I would say to answer your question is he has incredibly good genes, and that’s just the way God made him.”

Unable to process the clean bill of health, reporters at the briefing also questioned the doctor as to when President Trump might die, and asked if there were any complications or medications he was hiding.

“The president’s overall health is excellent,” Jackson concluded. “That’s not me speaking… that’s objective data.”

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735