President Trump Highlights Biden's Creepy Groping With #PedoJoe Tweet

President Trump highlighted Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s creepy groping habit by retweeting #PedoJoe featuring a gif of Biden sniffing a woman’s hair.

Trump retweeted a user Tuesday claiming that “we can beat them [Democrats] at their own game”, who included an infamous clip of Biden appearing to smell the wife of former defense secretary Ash Carter’s wife with the hashtag #PedoJoe.

The #PedoJoe hashtag isn’t unfounded: Biden has a well-known proclivity for crossing personal boundaries with woman and girls, evidenced not only with countless videos and pictures, but also credible allegations of more serious conduct by several Democrats, including former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores and former staffer Tara Reade.

The allegations are so credible that even Biden’s VP pick Kamala Harris said she believed his accusers!

Trump said he’d escalate his level of attacks and jabs on Biden in recent days after the Democrat nominee released a “vicious” ad promoting the Atlantic’s fake news story claiming Trump mocked fallen soldiers.

“He’s a pathetic human being…they’re a disgrace,” Trump said of Biden and his campaign over the weekend. “But you know the good part? Now I can be really vicious. I can be really vicious. And we’ll start by saying that the Democrats are trying to rig this election.”

He’s also hitting at Biden’s declining mental acuity more often as he struggles to carry speeches and attend campaign events.

Did you see where Joe Biden — as Weak, Tired, and Sleepy as he is, went to a Polling Place today in Delaware (of course!) to VOTE!? If Biden can do it, any American can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!