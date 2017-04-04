Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Watch: President Trump Hosts Town Hall with Business Leaders
President talks jobs and innovation with CEOs
Infowars.com -
April 4, 2017
Comments
The president discusses what he plans to do to build jobs and rebuild American businesses.
Related Articles
CNN: Rice Unmasking Story Is ‘Fake News’
U.S. News
Comments
Body Language Expert: Susan Rice Was Clearly Lying When She Denied Obama Surveillance of Trump
U.S. News
Comments
Rand Paul Calls For Susan Rice To Testify On Unmasking Trump Officials
U.S. News
Comments
Tucker: “Monitoring conversations isn’t “incidental collection,” it’s spying
U.S. News
Comments
CNN dismisses Rice ‘unmasking’ bombshell: ‘Ginned up as distraction’
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.