President Trump Invites Meme Maker Carpe Donktum to White House

Viral meme maker “Carpe Donktum” and other social media personalities have been invited to attend a White House summit to be held later this month.

Donktum posted an image of the invite to Twitter, which reads, “The President requests the pleasure of your company for The Social Media Summit to be held at The White House.”

Thank You @realDonaldTrump for the invite. After working out a few issues with childcare, I happily accept! It is a great honor to have been invited! pic.twitter.com/Dg12wa9UOG — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) July 2, 2019

The president has in the past tweeted several Donktum memes, including one which mocked a Time Magazine cover edited to imagine a Trump presidency that lasts forever.

Trump also tweeted a Donktum meme showing Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden groping himself, which the media immediately called out as “doctored.”

Donktum also regularly appears on Infowars’ War Room program, and The Alex Jones Show.

This is the kind of entertainment that must be banned from the internet. pic.twitter.com/rM4dF5Vdqr — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) June 19, 2019

Donktum was selected as the winner of Infowars’ $10,000 NPC meme contest, held in October 2018.

The White House has also extended invitations to Turning Point USA Executive Director Charlie Kirk, representatives from the Media Research Center, and PragerU.

In the past, the president has expressed support for preserving free speech on social media, especially in light of Big Tech efforts to silence conservatives.

The Trump Administration is fighting for free speech online. No matter your views, if you suspect political bias has caused you to be censored or silenced online, we want to hear about it! https://t.co/9lc0cqUhuf pic.twitter.com/J8ICbx42dz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 15, 2019

