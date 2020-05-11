President Trump Is Betting On You!

As the smoke clears from the Coronavirus hysteria, many Americans have been left out in the cold under a divided house.

Whether it’s the attack on civil liberties or factual information, the siege on the mind of America has been unrelenting.

That is why President Trump is betting on the American people and not the establishment that surrounds him.

The President knows that the majority of us see right through the misinformation.

And as the tower of lies crumbles around the circumstances surrounding the saga of the coronavirus, Dr. Fauci’s leadership into a Bill Gates vaccine nightmare scenario is being propped up by members of Congress who want Americans to submit to their rule.

