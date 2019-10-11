President Trump Joins Streaming Platform Twitch

President Donald Trump recently joined the video streaming platform Twitch and on Thursday night aired live footage of his Minneapolis rally.

The new account already has over 55,000 followers and the first livestream has over 57,000 views.

Perhaps Twitter censoring material sent out by the president, such as a recent meme featuring a Nickelback song that mocked Joe Biden, caused POTUS to test out a different platform.

It is slightly ironic that Twitch is owned by Amazon, whose CEO Jeff Bezos is frequently criticized by Trump.

POTUS will broadcast his upcoming rallies in Louisiana on Friday and next week in Dallas on the streaming platform.

Follow President Trump on Twitch by clicking here!

