President Trump Lauds "Highest Stock Market Ever"

President Trump took to Twitter Monday to share news of economic prosperity, lauding the “best economic numbers in years,” and countering media claims that his administration is in ‘chaos’.

Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Trump was referring to America’s largest companies posting profit growth not seen for six years, in addition to The Dow Jones industrial average hitting a record high.

As CNBC reports, “Seventy-three percent of the S&P 500 companies that had reported as of Friday had topped estimates on both the top and bottom lines, according to data from FactSet.”

Trump seems to be hoping that the news will counter the perception being pushed by the media that the White House is in crisis as retired Gen. John Kelly, former Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from Reince Priebus, who was forced out.

While Trump has consistently touted positive economic figures as being down to his ‘America first’ agenda, some have warned that it is a risky tactic that could back fire, if and when there is an economic downturn.

Libertarian economist Peter Schiff has warned that Trump could be exploited by the deep state, namely the Federal Reserve, as a fall guy:

Schiff and others have warned that if the market takes a downturn, the media could easily use Trump’s own words against him and pin it on the President.

Trump also hit out again at Republicans in Congress Monday over the fact that they have washed their hands of the failure to repeal and replace Obamacare.

If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

In a previous tweet Sunday night, Trump indicated that he is not giving up on the fight to replace Obamacare: