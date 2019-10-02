President Trump: 'Lowlife' Schiff Should Be Investigated For Treason

President Trump called for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to be investigated for treason for fabricating his own version of a phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during a congressional hearing last week.

During a White House press conference with Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö on Wednesday, Trump told reporters that “lowlife” Schiff’s stunt should be considered “criminal” and “treasonous” for deceiving the American people.

“Not a thing wrong, unless you heard the Adam Schiff version where he made up my conversation. He actually made it up,” Trump said.

“It should be criminal. It should be treasonous. He made it up, every word of it. Made up. And read to Congress as though I said it. He should be forced to resign from Congress. He should be forced to resign.”

Trump continued that Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, made up his “horrible” version because he couldn’t use any of the actual substance of the “perfect” phone call.

“But it was all fabricated. He should resign from office in disgrace, and frankly they should look at him for treason,” he said. “Because he is making up the words of the President of the United States. Not only words, but the meaning – and it’s a disgrace. It should not be allowed to happen.”

“I call him Shifty Schiff. We don’t call him Shifty Schiff for nothing. He’s a shifty, dishonest guy,” Trump added.

Last Thursday, Schiff insisted his absurd fan fiction version of Trump’s Ukraine conversation was just a “parody” of the actual transcript after receiving severe criticism from colleagues.

Schiff on making up his own Trump call transcript: That was just a “parody”! pic.twitter.com/qCsGRXXkns — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 26, 2019

Trump has since demanded Schiff resign for attempting “to defraud the American Public.”

…sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff fabricated Trump’s transcript of his call with Ukraine’s leader.

