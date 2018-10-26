President Trump May Take Extraordinary Action Against Caravan and Migrants, Say Media Reports

Media reports say that President Donald Trump may use his extraordinary power over immigration to temporarily freeze the asylum laws which are inviting the migrant exodus from Central America.

The dramatic exercise of Trump’s border power is being considered as the caravan of poor Honduran migrants slowly heads towards the California border. Officials are still trying to game out the likely consequences, including interventions by progressive judges, media outrage, and hostility from the Mexican government.

Also, the caravan is just a small part of the illegal migration problem, most of which is caused by the cartels’ labor-trafficking businesses. Overall migration has escalated in 2018 partly because judges have repeatedly blocked Trump’s agency reforms, while Congress has refused Trump’s reform bills and refused to fund his border programs, including the wall. The establishment media and business groups have also bitterly opposed any reforms which reduce migration.

But the White House debate is also taking place just two weeks from election day, as Democrats try to shift the public’s attention away from the costs of cheap-labor migration towards the Democrats’ pitch on healthcare and apparent bomb-threats.

The White House is likely to release more information on Friday.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Video: CNN Analyst Admits False Flag Mail Bomb Theory Is 'Possible’

Video: CNN Analyst Admits False Flag Mail Bomb Theory Is ‘Possible’

U.S. News
Comments
Former Secret Service Agent Says Identity of Mail Bomber is Going to "Surprise" People

Former Secret Service Agent Says Identity of Mail Bomber is Going to “Surprise” People

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Hillary looks alarmed as she fights off coughs

U.S. News
comments

Mexican Woman Laments Trash-Covered Streets After Migrant Caravan Passes Through

U.S. News
comments

Hoax Bomb Evidence Encourages Copycat Attackers

U.S. News
comments

Comments