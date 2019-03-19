President Trump Meets Bolsonaro, Burns Ghost of John McCain

President Trump hosted a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the White House on Tuesday to discuss their countries’ mutual interests.

During the meeting, Trump discussed bringing Brazil into NATO, easing visa policies regarding travel between the two countries, the crisis in Venezuela — and his dislike for the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Trump first floated the idea of introducing Brazil into NATO now that their relationship “has never been better.”

“We’re looking at it very strongly. We’re very inclined to do that. The relationship we have now with Brazil has never been better,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “We’re going to look at that very, very strongly, whether it’s NATO or something having to do with alliance.”

Additionally, the president indicated that he and Bolsonaro would discuss options pertaining to Venezuela’s socialist collapse.

“I know exactly what I want to see happen in Venezuela,” Trump said. “Well we don’t want to say exactly – I know exactly what I want to see happen in Venezuela. But we’re going to be talking about a lot of different things.”

“All options are on the table,” he added. “And it’s a shame what’s happening in Venezuela – the death and the destruction and the hunger. Hard to believe one of the wealthiest countries is now one of the poorest, most impoverished countries is we’ll be talking about that in great length.”

And to the mainstream media’s horror, Trump even expressed his dislike for the late Sen. John McCain over his vote to keep Obamacare in place.

“I was never a fan John McCain, and I never will be,” Trump responded before wrapping up the meeting.

