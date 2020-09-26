President Trump Mocks Ralph ‘Michael Jackson’ Northam As He Tries To Win Virginia

President Donald Trump took a rhetorical swing at Democrat Virginia governor Ralph Northam Friday, mocking Northam’s blackface past and the pro-euthanasia Democrat’s supposed desire to be like Michael Jackson. Trump referred to Northam as “the one that thinks he’s Michael Jackson” and mocked Northam’s flirtation with moonwalking during a blackface scandal press conference.

I, journalist Patrick Howley, broke the story of Northam’s blackface/KKK medical school yearbook photo in 2019. How fitting that Trump mocks Northam the same day Trump signals that he will declare both the KKK and Antifa — which has been ravaging Northam’s Virginia with Democrat complicity — as terrorist organizations.

President Trump refers to Ralph Northam as "the one that thinks he's Michael Jackson." LOL! Trump is On A Roll! WHO'S READY TO WIN?https://t.co/W0NaylxPRz — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) September 25, 2020



Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk about the endgame of the Trump coup — the 20th Amendment. Here’s how Democrats intend to use it.

TRUMP HAS BEEN EYEING A WIN IN VIRGINIA FOR A LONG TIME, prompting “Blackface” Northam to temporarily shut down Trump campaign headquarters, citing the Coronavirus pandemic, back in March. In January, in the wake of a successful pro-Second Amendment rally in the Commonwealth, President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that Virginia is “very much in play.”

After discussing his soon-to-be-unveiled middle class tax cut and detailing his view of the Democrat impeachment effort against him (“These people are crazy, they have gone totally nuts”) Trump focused on the Commonwealth.

“I think Virginia is crazy where they want to take away the guns in Virginia. You have a governor that’s, I just can’t believe it. But Virginia is very much in play. I think we are going to win the state of Virginia. They want to take everyone’s gun away in Virginia. You can’t do it. You can’t do it. People need that for safety. They need it for hunting and other, but many people need it for safety. They need it for security,” President Trump stated (16:00 Minute Mark Below). “They’re playing with our Second Amendment. Frankly, they’d get rid of it. I watched him in the interview. He would get rid of the Second Amendment if it was up to him. And you have many Democrats saying the same thing. They’re saying it quietly. But if they win these elections, they’re going to try to get rid of the Second Amendment. It will never happen as long as I’m here,” President Trump said. I, journalist Patrick Howley, exposed governor Ralph Northam’s racist blackface/KKK hood photograph in Northam’s medical school yearbook, as well as sex assault allegations against Democrat lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax. Democrat Virginia attorney general Mark Herring also admitted under pressure to wearing blackface, prompting the classic New York Post cover headline: “Virginia Is For Losers.” I announced that the Trump Team was putting Virginia in play during my speech at the 2019 Virginia Tea Party Summit: I reported this week:

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!