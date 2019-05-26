President Trump Mocks 'Swampman' Joe Biden

President Donald Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden after North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un described him as a “fool of low IQ.”

“I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Trump suggested that Kim’s mockery of Biden was a “signal” of allegiance to their relationship.

The president also dismissed North Korea’s act of firing short-range ballistic missiles, despite his National Security Advisor John Bolton decrying the tests as a violation of a United Nations resolution.

