President Trump on Memo: 'A lot of people should be ashamed'

President Trump spoke about the controversial FISA memo during a press briefing Friday, saying he authorized its declassification and that “a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves.”

“It’s terrible, You wanna know the truth? I think it’s a disgrace You wanna know what’s going on in this country, I think it’s a disgrace.

“The memo was sent to Congress, it was declassified; Congress will do whatever they’re going to do, but I think it’s a disgrace what’s happening in our country.

“And when you look at that and you see that and so many things, what’s going on, a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves, and much worse than that.

“So I sent it over to Congress, they will do what they’re going to do, whatever they do is fine. It was declassified, and let’s see what happens but a lot of people should be ashamed.”