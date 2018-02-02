President Trump on Memo: 'A lot of people should be ashamed'

President Trump spoke about the controversial FISA memo during a press briefing Friday, saying he authorized its declassification and that “a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves.”
Trump on House Intelligence memo's findings: "A lot of people should be ashamed." pic.twitter.com/NmTBFxm5sj
“It’s terrible, You wanna know the truth? I think it’s a disgrace You wanna know what’s going on in this country, I think it’s a disgrace.
“The memo was sent to Congress, it was declassified; Congress will do whatever they’re going to do, but I think it’s a disgrace what’s happening in our country.
“And when you look at that and you see that and so many things, what’s going on, a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves, and much worse than that.
“So I sent it over to Congress, they will do what they’re going to do, whatever they do is fine. It was declassified, and let’s see what happens but a lot of people should be ashamed.”
When asked if the memo makes it more likely he will fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump responds: "You figure that one out." pic.twitter.com/8eyAtm8uKF
The memo, released publicly Friday without redactions, details Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses at the Department of Justice and the FBI during the 2016 election.
Read the memo below:
