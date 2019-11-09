President Trump Receives Thunderous Applause At LSU-Alabama Game

Image Credits: @MattCHouston/Twitter.

President Trump was greeted with a chorus of cheers and chants of “USA! USA!” from tens of thousands of fans at the LSU-Alabama college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Trump and First Lady Melania waved at the packed crowd of 100,000 on Saturday from box seats on the Louisiana State side of the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Chants like “Trump 2020” and “Four more years” erupted throughout the venue.

Reporter Matt Houston noted that the roaring cheers clearly overpowered the boos.

This is why Democrats are scared to death of the 2020 election and are racing to impeach Trump!

Michael Savage joins The Alex Jones Show to explain how the criminal Democrats are clamoring for impeachment to cover their own crimes.

