President Trump Receives Thunderous Applause At LSU-Alabama Game

President Trump was greeted with a chorus of cheers and chants of “USA! USA!” from tens of thousands of fans at the LSU-Alabama college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Trump and First Lady Melania waved at the packed crowd of 100,000 on Saturday from box seats on the Louisiana State side of the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

President @realDonaldTrump gets a loud ovation from the fans in Bryant-Denny Stadium during the first timeout of the LSU/Alabama game.@wdsu pic.twitter.com/IgHWvFTyAU — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) November 9, 2019

Donald Trump and Melania in suite at 50 yard line behind LSU bench. Crowd cheers and chants USA. pic.twitter.com/1HAVzWHZ6s — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 9, 2019

Chants like “Trump 2020” and “Four more years” erupted throughout the venue.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted with cheers and chants of “USA” and “Trump 2020” here in Tuscaloosa at #AlabamaVsLSU. The Trumps were announced during the first timeout. Alabama fumbled in the red zone right after. pic.twitter.com/cqBFegmYs0 — Dan Merica (@merica) November 9, 2019

Reporter Matt Houston noted that the roaring cheers clearly overpowered the boos.

Cheers drown out the lingering boos. pic.twitter.com/TLUCD40Qik — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) November 9, 2019

