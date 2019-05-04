President Trump Retweets Infowars Video Amid Facebook Purge

President Trump has retweeted an Infowars video by reporter Millie Weaver showing black Trump supporters dispelling the fake news narrative that all conservatives are racist whites.

The tweet comes after Facebook purged “dangerous” Paul Joseph Watson and journalist Laura Loomer from its platform.

“So great to watch this!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

So great to watch this! https://t.co/pYoiLjM0pz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

Trump also retweeted Watson’s latest video describing Facebook and Instagram’s banning of him and other conservative figures.

“Dangerous”. My opinions? Or giving a handful of giant partisan corporations the power to decide who has free speech? You decide.https://t.co/cTCoLs0Op2 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 2, 2019

Trump first extended his support for Infowars on Friday after tweeting out a Breitbart article detailing Big Tech’s bans against Watson and actor James Woods.

“So surprised to see Conservative thinkers like James Woods banned from Twitter, and Paul Watson banned from Facebook!” he said.

So surprised to see Conservative thinkers like James Woods banned from Twitter, and Paul Watson banned from Facebook! https://t.co/eHX3Z5CMXb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

Facebook announced its ban of Watson, Loomer, Louis Farrakhan and others on Thursday, claiming “dangerous” behavior.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

“The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

Watch Millie Weaver’s full video below:

This boil-down of Alex Jones’ statements concerning Facebook’s censorship crackdown lays out exactly how the authoritarian leftists plan on silencing conservatives before the 2020 Presidential Election.