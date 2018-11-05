President Trump Shuts Down Reporters Asking About ‘Offensive’ Caravan Ad: ‘Your Questions are Offensive’

President Trump shut down reporters asking why his campaign supported an ad deemed politically incorrect by the mainstream media.

Taking questions at Andrews Air Force Base Monday, one reporter quizzed the president on the ad condemning the migrant caravan making its way to the US, which has been banned by CNN, NBC and Fox News in the past three days.

NEW: "We have a lot of ads," Pres. Trump says when asked about controversy over anti-immigration ad. "They certainly are effective, based on the numbers that we're seeing." "A lot of things are offensive," he says on criticism that ad is offensive. "Your questions are offensive" pic.twitter.com/rAElL01ST6 — ABC News (@ABC) November 5, 2018

“I don’t know about it. I mean, you’re telling me something I don’t know about. We have a lot of ads, but they certainly are effective based on the numbers that we see,” the president related.

“A lot of folks have said that ad is offensive. Why did you like that ad?” another member of the press inquired.

“Well, a lot of things are offensive. Your questions are offensive a lot of times, so you know,” Trump shot back.

The 30-second ad warned the caravan could bring to the US dangerous criminal elements like that of convicted cop-killer Luis Bracamontes, an illegal alien who later bragged about his murders of two California deputies in court.