JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND — Flanked by two F-35 fighter jets and in front of a giant American flag, President Trump on Friday signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

It officially created the Space Force, the sixth and first new military branch since 1947.

“For the first time since Truman, we will create a brand new American military service,” Trump said. “You will witness the birth of the Space Force. That’s a big moment and we’re all here for it.”

The creation of the Space Force marked the achievement of one of the president’s top national priorities.

“Space is the world’s newest warfighting domain,” Trump added. “American superiority in space is absolutely vital.”

The new branch will reside inside the Air Force.

The Supreme Court has already pointed out that the Constitution doesn’t require the “additional procedural requirements” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is apparently demanding from the Senate before it tries the impeachment of President Trump.