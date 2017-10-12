President Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Allow Sale of Health Insurance Across State Lines

Image Credits: Wiki.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that will allow Americans to purchase health insurance across state lines.

The order is intended to expand choices to current Obamacare plans and increase competition so that costs come down for consumers.

“The time has come to give Americans the freedom to purchase health insurance across state lines, which will create a truly competitive national marketplace that will bring costs way down and provide far better care,” President Trump said.

Under the order, the secretary of labor will consider allowing American employers to form groups across states, which will expand access to Association Health Plans.

