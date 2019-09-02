President Trump: Stronger Background Checks Would Not Stop Attacks

While speaking to reporters Sunday morning President Trump said stronger background checks would not have stopped the mass public attacks our nation has witnessed over the past six or seven years.

Trump said, “I will say that for the most part, sadly if you look at the last four or five going back even five or six or seven years, for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it.”

He made these comments the day after a man in the Midland-Odessa region of Texas drove around shooting people while sitting inside his vehicle.

The New York Times reports that Trump assured reporters he is “speaking with Republicans and Democrats on possible legislative efforts regarding guns,” but no other details were forthcoming.

On August 5–just days after the heinous attacks in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio–Trump called for bipartisan action for “strong background checks.” He reiterated that call on August 7 then appeared to slowly shift away from that position.

