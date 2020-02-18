President Trump Threatens to Sue 'Everyone' Over Roger Stone Trial

President Trump on Tuesday laid out the unfair case against his former campaign adviser Roger Stone, and threatened to sue the Deep State swamp creatures responsible for the ongoing fraud.

The president’s statement, a series of tweets outlining how Stone’s phony charges stem from the FBI’s fraudulent witch hunt investigation into Russia collusion, came as Judge Amy Berman Jackson refused to delay sentencing for Stone, who was found guilty of making false statements to Congress and witness tampering.

“These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things,” the president wrote on Twitter, referring to the head of the Russia probe, FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out. Even Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false. The whole deal was a total SCAM. If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place…” the president wrote.

He added, “….BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT!”

The president’s statements followed tweets in which he quoted Fox News correspondent Judge Andrew Napolitano, who highlighted Stone’s request for a new trial after the foreperson in the jury was found to have an anti-Trump bias.

While Stone’s sentencing will be held Thursday, Judge Jackson will delay the punishment as lawyers seek a new trial.

On Tuesday, many speculated the president was signaling he was ready to pardon Stone after he pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo, who was convicted in 1998 of extortion.

Reports Tuesday also claimed Trump would commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who has served 7 years out of a 14 year sentence for allegedly attempting to sell then-president elect Barack Obama’s Senate seat in 2008.

