President Trump Trolls Haters with Hilarious State of the Union Meme

Leftists were triggered by a meme President Trump shared Friday which highlighted the sullen faces of politicians during last week’s State of the Union Address.

The meme, which overdubs REM’s classic “Everybody Hurts” on top of footage of the 2019 SOTU, perfectly encapsulates the bitter resentment held by several butt-hurt leftists who never wanted Trump to be president, let alone bring the country together under a unifying America First agenda.

While some hailed Trump the “best troll ever,” others complained the tweet featuring a meme from user @carpedonktum, did nothing to help him appear “presidential.”

😂BEST TROLL EVER! President Trump is the Boss! — CC (@ChatByCC) February 15, 2019

Disingenuous editing. Places Dem reactions in places where they weren’t. It’s no wonder President Trump tweeted this after his humiliating performance in the Rose Garden. In a lot of ways, I pity Donald. Such a sad existence to have your value derived from your fragile ego. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) February 15, 2019

Posting a video with nice music, doesn't turn a monster into an angel. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 15, 2019

This is the most offensively stupid thing you’ve posted yet, you juvenile lame ass idiotic fuckface. https://t.co/9WzdFEjDt9 — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 15, 2019

So thankful Trump is our president. Who is with me?! — RD (@real_defender) February 15, 2019

Do you actually think this makes you look Presidential? HA! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 15, 2019

Others took solace in consuming the “liberal tears” caused by the president’s “offensive” tweet.