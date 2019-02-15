President Trump Trolls Haters with Hilarious State of the Union Meme

Image Credits: whitehouse.gov.

Leftists were triggered by a meme President Trump shared Friday which highlighted the sullen faces of politicians during last week’s State of the Union Address.

The meme, which overdubs REM’s classic “Everybody Hurts” on top of footage of the 2019 SOTU, perfectly encapsulates the bitter resentment held by several butt-hurt leftists who never wanted Trump to be president, let alone bring the country together under a unifying America First agenda.

While some hailed Trump the “best troll ever,” others complained the tweet featuring a meme from user @carpedonktum, did nothing to help him appear “presidential.”

Others took solace in consuming the “liberal tears” caused by the president’s “offensive” tweet.


