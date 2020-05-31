President Trump: U.S. Will Designate Antifa As A Terrorist Organization

President Trump declared that his administration would classify Antifa as a terrorist organization following several nights of nationwide rioting by the far-left group.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” Trump declared on Twitter Sunday.

This comes after dozens of cities descended into riots and looting following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police last week, with shocking footage flooding social media showing Antifa beating business owners nearly to death, stealing firearms from police vehicles, hijacking vehicles to ram police, and torching buildings.

Attorney General William Barr issued a statement in tandem with Trump’s declaration, saying that the federal government will use its 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces to bring justice to the rioters and restore law and order.

“Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law,” Barr wrote Sunday.

“The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

The Trump administration had been weighing designating Antifa as a terrorist organization after the group nearly beat a journalist to death in 2019 and firebombed several Immigration and Customs Enforcement buildings.

Antifa’s new designation as a terrorist organization is also notable given Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tweeted his support for the far-left group in 2018. The tweet has since been deleted.

It’s also notable given the mainstream media has consistently provided cover for and even openly supported the radical leftist group for several years.

A group funded by billionaire globalist George Soros even paid a violent Antifa group $50,000 in 2017.

